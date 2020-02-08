2 Grinnell College students being housed in private residence per CDC coronavirus advisory

A spokeswoman for Grinnell College said the students don't have coronavirus, and emphasizes they aren't being quarantined.

GRINNELL — Two students from Grinnell College who came from or traveled through China have agreed to be placed in a temporary college residence.

The move follows guidance the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laid out when it comes to responding to the deadly coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for Grinnell College said the students don’t have coronavirus, and emphasizes they aren’t being quarantined.

Neither student has exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

The CDC has called for a 14-day special assessment of people who have come from or traveled through China.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said as of Friday, 12 individuals are being monitored by public health for symptoms. Of these, two symptomatic individuals have been tested, with results pending.