2 injured in Des Moines crash near I-235 and Keo Way

DES MOINES — Two people are hurt following a car crash near downtown Des Moines Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the I-235 off ramp at Keosauqua Way. One of the cars was traveling northbound, with right-of-way, making a left turn onto the I-235 westbound on ramp, according to police.

Police say the second vehicle was traveling southbound, ran their red light, and crashed into the other car. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.