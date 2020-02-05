2 Iowans on voluntary home confinement for coronavirus testing after returning from China

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

"This is part of a planned, layered approach that utilizes a variety of actions to protect the public health," IDPH said in a statement.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced that two Iowans who recently returned from China will undergo testing for novel coronavirus and are currently under “voluntary home confinement.”

According to IDPH, they’ve implemented recommendations from President Trump’s Task Force on coronavirus, and testing results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are not expected for several days.

“This is part of a planned, layered approach that utilizes a variety of actions to protect the public health,” IDPH said in a statement.

IDPH Medical Director and State Epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati will hold a Facebook live at 3 p.m. Thursday with an update.