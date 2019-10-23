2 men arrested in Marshalltown attempted murder investigation

MARSHALLTOWN — Marshalltown police officers have arrested two men in connection to an attempted murder case.

Police were called to the 700 block of North 4th Avenue for a shooting call early Tuesday morning. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the common area of an apartment building.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health’s Emergency Room in Marshalltown, and was eventually transported to a Des Moines hospital.

Police eventually learned evidence related to the shooting was in the 800 block of North 5th Avenue in Marshalltown. The Marshalltown Police Department’s SWAT Team served a search warrant, where they arrested 44-year-old Robert Fite Jr. on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Parole.

According to police, they flagged a vehicle on North 13th Street, where they arrested the shooting suspect, 38-year-old Joseph Wade Bown.

Police say he was arrested for Attempted Murder, Intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Fite Jr. was also charged with Accessory after the Fact (aggravated misdemeanor) for his role in the shooting investigation.

The victim is currently in stable condition.