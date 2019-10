DE SOTO, Iowa — A major accident on U.S. Highway 169 at Interstate 80 sent multiple people to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Neither exits for westbound I-80 are opened for motorists and Highway 169 is closed in both directions.

Troopers are unsure how long the highway and exits will be closed for.