2018 Christmas shopping data shows strongest season in years

WEST DES MOINES - Stores around the country are wrapping up one of the strongest holiday shopping seasons in years this Christmas Eve.

Tracking all forms of payment, MasterCard says total retail sales were upv 5.2 percent compared to last year. Online sales have led the way, jumping over 18 percent. Adobe Analytics says US shoppers spent a record $110-billion online this year and shippers like the US Postal Service, UPS and FedEx all report they've largely kept pace - delivering packages on time at least 97 percent of the time.

Online shopping using same-day store pick up is up 50 percent and likely to be the most popular method Americans use on Christmas Eve.