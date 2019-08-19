2018 USDA letter to Iowa DHS warned the state of high SNAP payment error rate

Local 5 is continuing to provide you updates on the State of Iowa’s SNAP overpayments that have resulted in a $1.79 million fine from the federal government.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has said her office is looking to go “in a different direction” with the Iowa Department of Human Services in order to correct the payment issues..

In a June 2018 letter to then-Iowa DHS Director Jerry Foxhoven, the U.S. Department of Agriculture wrote that there was a “95 percent statistical probability” that the state’s high error rate exceeded the levels allowed by national standards.

