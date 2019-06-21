2019 Big Country Bash kickoff concert moved inside

DES MOINES – Because of severe weather in the forecast, organizers for the Big Country Bash have moved Clint Black’s concert at the Water Works Amphitheater indoors to the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive.

“We figure it will be a lot more fun hearing Clint play “Nothin But The Taillights” not soaking wet “out in the wind,” organizers said.

All purchased tickets will be valid and people can still buy tickets at the door.

Black’s concert was going to be the first event to be held at the new Water Works Park Amphitheater.