2019 marks one of the coldest Beggars’ Nights on record

Forget the light snow showers … it’s COLD!

In fact, Wednesday marks one of the lowest high temperatures for October 30 on record in Des Moines.

The high temperature Wednesday in Des Moines reached 35° briefly overnight, even though the majority of the day was spent at 33° or below.

Although it is quite cold, it isn’t record-breaking!

The coldest-ever Beggars’ Night was a recorded high of 32° in 1925.

However, not all Beggars’ Nights have been cold! The record high for October 30 in Des Moines was 85°, set back in 1950.

(Wouldn’t it be nice to have some of that warmth right about now?)

Hopefully this doesn’t mean we’re in full-on winter mode just yet!

