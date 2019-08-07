2019 Principal Charity Classic breaks previous fundraising record

DES MOINES — The Principal Charity Classic has once again topped their previous year’s fundraising totals.

The 2019 tournament presented by Wells Fargo raised more than $5.7 million to help children in Iowa.

PCC raised $4.3 million in 2018, and more than $23 million total since 2007.

“Year after year, we set the bar higher for this event so it’s a very rewarding day when we can share how it continues to grow and exceed expectations,” Principal chairman, president and CEO Dan Houston said in a statement. “This giving record is a direct reflection of the community’s support for this world-class golf event and the incredible commitment from our charity partners, fans, volunteers and local, national and global business sponsors.”

The 2020 Principal Charity Classic will be held May 26-31 at Wakonda Club in Des Moines.