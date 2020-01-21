2020 Iowa Pork Congress returns this week

DES MOINES— If you’re interested in learning more about the swine industry, then the place to do it is at the Iowa Events Center this week as the 2020 Iowa Pork Congress returns.

The largest winter pork trade show in the U.S. will take place Wednesday, January 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday, January 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This Midwest pork symposium will feature seminars, training, workshops, trade shows, and much more.

For more information about the 2020 Iowa Pork Congress or a complete schedule of events, click here.