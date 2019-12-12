Andrew Yang’s bus tour swings through Ames

AMES — Hoops will be center stage Thursday night as the Iowa and Iowa State men’s basketball teams face off at Hilton Coliseum.

But 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang took the time prior to tipoff to campaign while also getting some time in on the hardwood.

“The fact is, I am a human being, I like to play basketball,” Yang said. “Playing basketball with people here will be fun and I think it will let them get to know me as not just someone running for president. But as an American, citizen, someone that they can relate to.”

Yang has qualified for the December 12 debate, just one of six candidates who will be on the stage following Sen. Kamala Harris’ departure from the race.

