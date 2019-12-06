23-year-old arrested in connection to fatal November crash

DES MOINES — Des Moines PD Traffic Unit officers have charged 23-year-old Devin Russell Smith with one count of Homicide By Vehicle – Drag Racing, a class D felony.

22-year-old Dimitrious Galvan and Smith entered I-235 eastbound, Galvan sped up on I-235 and Smith also sped up in an apparent exhibition of speed or speed contest.

Galvan and Smith’s vehicles reached speeds over 100 mph as they continued to move eastbound on I-235 in close proximity to each other.

As both cars traversed a curve on I-235 at Easton Blvd, Galvan’s vehicle lost control subsequently crashing near the on ramp from Easton Blvd.

Galvan was thrown from the Honda and died from his injuries at the scene.

Investigators are still waiting for toxicology reports.

This is a developing story so Local 5 will continue to update as more information is released.