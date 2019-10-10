23-year-old male killed in Thursday afternoon Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES — Police say a 23-year-old male died Thursday afternoon after being shot inside an apartment complex.

Officers were called to 1613 9th Street in Des Moines around 1:30 p.m., where they found a shooting victim in the complex’s lobby area with a gunshot wound to the torso.

CPR was initiated, and the man was transported to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple witnesses were being interviewed at the police department Thursday afternoon, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.