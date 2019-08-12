25 men charged with federal gun crimes as part of eastern Iowa crackdown

DAVENPORT — The U.S. Department of Justice has charged 25 men with a total of 58 crimes as part of a crackdown including five eastern Iowa counties, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Seven Indictments and 18 Superseding Indictments by a Federal Grand Jury were filed last week in United States District Court in Davenport. Several of the defendants had previously been charged.

The investigations occurred in several Iowa counties including: Clinton, Des Moines, Johnson, Scott, and Washington County and involved the seizure of approximately 78 firearms including two sawed-off shotguns.

“Our message is simple,” United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum said in a statement. “If you commit a gun crime, we will do our best to prosecute you in federal court. Federal law has a long reach. If you have a gun and you are a drug user, a felon, are near a school, have a conviction for misdemeanor domestic violence, or you know the gun is stolen, you can go to federal prison.”

These cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The cases were investigated by the Davenport Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Clinton Police Department, Burlington Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Department of Homeland Security, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.

To date, 17 defendants have been arrested, with other cases remaining sealed pending arrest.