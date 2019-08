GRIMES – A 25-year-old man was injured from an accident in Grimes Wednesday morning.

According to Polk County sheriff’s deputies, the accident happened on SE Gateway Drive in Grimes. No details on the accident have been given yet, but law enforcement are saying that it was a motorcycle versus car accident. The motorcyclist was hurt, the driver of the car was not injured.

Local 5 has a crew on the way to the scene right now.

Law enforcement are working to get us more information.