27-year-old man dies after drowning at Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY – A 27-year-old man drowned at Lake Red Rock on July 4.

According to Marion County officials, they got a 911 call from the North Overlook Beach at Lake Red Rock a little after 6 p.m. on Thursday. The caller said a male subject was swimming outside the designated swimming area when he submerged and failed to resurface. Several agencies responded to the scene.

About twenty minutes later, 27-year-old Tyson Te Aundre Marshall of Knoxville was located and brought to shore. Once on shore life-saving measures began and he was transported to the Pella Regional Hospital. Despite resuscitation efforts, Marshall was pronounced dead at 7:03 p.m.

Marshall was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office, in Ankeny, where an autopsy will be performed.