3 arrested in connection to death of woman pulled from river

OSKALOOSA – Authorities arrested three people on Tuesday in connection to the death of a woman whose body was pulled out of Skunk River last week.

27-year-old Cody Vancenbrock, 28-year-old Nicholas Kelly and his wife, 34-year-old Holly Kelly, were arrested on Tuesday in connection to the death of 24-year-old Ashley Schafer.

According to authorities, Schafer was at the Kelly’s apartment with the three suspects on August 5. Sometime that evening, Vancenbrock injected methamphetamine into Schafer, causing her to overdose. The men then drove her body to rural Mahaska County and tried to weigh her body into the South Skunk river. Her body was found on August 6.

Vancenbrock is charged with one count each of Involuntary Manslaughter, Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Abuse of a Corpse, and Sponsoring a Drug House.

Nicholas Kelly is charged with one count each of Abuse of a Corpse and Sponsoring a Drug House.

Holly Kelly is charged with one count of Aiding and Abetting – Abuse of a Corpse.

The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office discovered Schafer’s body before 3 p.m. near the Glendale Access. She was reported missing to the Oskaloosa Police Department the day before she was found.