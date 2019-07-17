3 found dead inside Des Moines apartment; victims include two children and one woman

DES MOINES — Two children and one adult were found dead inside a Des Moines apartment Tuesday night.

According to Des Moines police, they received a call around 11 p.m. for three deceased people inside a residence in the 1000 block of Day Street. When officers arrived on scene, they were able to confirm two children and one adult were found deceased.

The victims have been identified as an adult female, a female child and a male child. All three were residents of 1003 Day Street.

Police say all three sustained gunshot injuries, and that a cause and manner of death will be determined at autopsy.

“At this time, persons with relevant information regarding activity at the residence, including the 911 caller, have been identified,” polic said in a news release. “Des Moines Police Department detectives continue to examine evidence, interview witnesses, and follow investigative leads.”

There is not an ongoing threat to the public, according to police.

Police also believe that have identified the person responsible for the deaths pending confirmation from forensic evidence testing.

