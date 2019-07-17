3 found dead inside Des Moines Apartment

DES MOINES– Two children and one adult were found dead inside a Des Moines apartment Tuesday night.

According to Des Moines Police, they received a call around 11 pm for three deceased people inside a residence in the 1000 block of Day Street. When officers arrived on scene, they were able to confirm two children and one adult were found deceased.

Des Moines Police Department detectives are investigating this incident. Witnesses are being interviewed, evidence examined, and investigative leads followed. The Des Moines Police Department Crime Scene Investigation Unit is processing the scene for evidence. These are the 7th, 8th, and 9th homicides of 2019.

