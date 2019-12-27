3 suspects wanted in Nevada bank robbery

If you have any information regarding the pictured vehicle, you are asked to call the Story County Sheriff's Office at 515-382-6566

NEVADA — The Story County Sheriff’s Office is searching for multiple suspects in a Friday morning bank robbery.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:15 a.m. Friday of a bank robbery taking place at the Great Western Bank on Lincoln Highway in Nevada.

Story County deputies and Nevada police responded.

One suspect pointed “what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun” at a teller, according to the Nevada Police Department.

The three suspects, all black males, fled with an undetermined amount of cash in a vehicle that was caught on video footage.

The vehicle has since been located, and the incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Courtesy: Story County Sheriff’s Office

No injuries have been reported.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Story County Sheriff’s Office at 515-382-6566.