3 suspects wanted in Nevada bank robbery

NEVADA — The Story County Sheriff’s Office is searching for multiple suspects in a Friday morning bank robbery.
The Story County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 10:15 a.m. Friday of a bank robbery taking place at the Great Western Bank on Lincoln Highway in Nevada.
Story County deputies and Nevada police responded.
One suspect pointed “what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun” at a teller, according to the Nevada Police Department.
The three suspects, all black males, fled with an undetermined amount of cash in a vehicle that was caught on video footage.
The vehicle has since been located, and the incident is still under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.
No injuries have been reported.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Story County Sheriff’s Office at 515-382-6566.