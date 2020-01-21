3 traffic bills that could impact your daily commute if passed

Rumble strips, seat belt requirements and slow left-lane drivers are the subjects of these bills.

DES MOINES — The Iowa Legislature is setting up the passage of three traffic bills during this session.

Those who don’t wear their seat belts in the back seat are subject to one of these bills. If this bill passes, all passengers in a vehicle will be required to click it or get a ticket.

The Transportation Subcommittee of Sens. Zach Whiting, R-Spirit Lake; Jim Lykam, D-Davenport; and Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway recommended this bill for passage on Jan. 17, according to the Iowa Legislature website.

Another bill that could go into effect for Iowans would penalize drivers for going too slow in the left-lane on certain roadways.

This “left-lane bill,” introduced in Feb. of 2019, was recommended for passage on Jan. 16 by another Transportation Subcommittee led by Whiting and fellow Sens. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville and Todd E. Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids.

The third traffic bill could add rumble strips to paved highways that connect to all state and federal highways.

These rumble strips would be added before every stop sign and traffic-control signal, i.e. a stoplight.

The bill was introduced to the Transportation Subcommittee in the House of Representatives on Jan. 15.