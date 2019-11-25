4 animals perish in Marshalltown house fire

MARSHALLTOWN — A house fire resulted in the death of several animals Sunday afternoon.

A press release from the Marshalltown Fire Department says reports of smoke coming from a building came in around 2:50 p.m.

Authorities responded to 308 N. 13th Avenue to find that no one was in the house. Neighbors contacted the family and confirmed that no one was home.

Crews forced their way into the home and found the fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it. A dog was rescued, resuscitated and transported to the animal hospital for treatment.

However, two dogs, a cat and a rabbit died in the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Marshalltown Fire Department, Marshalltown Police Department and Unity Point EMS all responded to this call.