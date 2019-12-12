4 charged with drug crimes near Waukee Middle School

WAUKEE — Police have charged two adults and two minors with drug crimes after searching a home near Waukee Middle School.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police searched 75 Bel Aire Drive. They were investigating possible drug activity.

Tason Baby Conner, 37, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Brandie Nicole Corrine Williams, 37, was charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver.

The two juveniles who were charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver.

This case is currently under investigation by the Waukee Police Department.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday night, the Dallas County Jail told Local 5 Conner had yet to be booked. Williams was booked around 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

