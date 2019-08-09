4-H at the Fair 2019

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $2.5 million in grant funding to the state of Iowa to upgrade 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 (NG911) capabilities.

NG911 will create a faster, more resilient emergency system, and will boost public safety through enhanced and new capabilities such as text message, image, and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.