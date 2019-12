WEST DES MOINES — After a man was arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars of property, one victim is still waiting to get back some of his belongings.

“It’s not uncommon for our officers to locate items that we don’t know who the owners are,” said Sgt. Dan Wade with the West Des Moines Police Department. “So it takes us a little bit of effort to find where those items need to go.”

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee has the story.