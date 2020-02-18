5 ON YOUR SIDE: Proposed abortion amendment to Iowa constitution could cost taxpayers more than $178K

DES MOINES — An amendment to the Iowa Constitution supported by state Republicans could make it so the state doesn’t consider an abortion a constitutional right.

Local 5 On Your Side found that the cost of this proposed amendment could cost more than $178,000.

Here’s the math:

An amendment to the Iowa constitution needs to be approved by Iowa voters. The language of the amendment needs to be published in every county’s newspaper, making 99 counties total.

All of the money adds up to take out a section in every newspaper for two years in a row. Making that a total cost of $178,000 to the taxpayer.