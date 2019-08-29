5-year-old helps save sheriff deputy’s family from fire

MADISON COUNTY — It happened on Friday night in rural Madison County. According to the homeowners, the fire was caused by a lit candle in their kitchen. The home has been ruled uninhabitable by insurance.

Kory Heckstein and his fiance Rocky Clark are still in shock after a fire ravaged their home.

Friday night, Rocky says her 5-year-old son Kason noticed something was wrong and immediately let her know.

“I wasn’t sure what was going on at that point, confusion. So I opened up the bedroom door and that’s when the room filled with black smoke.”

After getting herself and her kids outside, Rocky called 911 and her fiance Kory, who is a Madison County sheriff’s deputy.

“When I answered it was just screaming. The house is on fire. I said what? She said the house is full of smoke and then hung up on me.”

Kory was the first one to get there.

“When I pulled up, I could see Rocky and the kids were in the van, so then it was just, save our home. That was the thought that came through my mind is I got to save our home. Save the memories.”

Almost a week later, Rocky and Kory are working to get their lives back in order.

“You never realize how much stuff you accumulate over the years until something like this hits.”

But all that stuff can be replaced.

Right now, the family is just thankful Kason spoke up in time for everyone to make it out safely.

“He like’s Batman, I’ve been calling him my little Batman. He’s my hero in all this.”

It was definitely a big day for Kason. Not only did he save his family from a house fire, but it was also his first day of kindergarten.

The insurance company says it’ll take three to five months before the family can move back into their home.

The family of six is currently living in a hotel until they can gut and rebuild the inside of their home.

A GoFundMe has been setup to help the family. The link to that can be found here.