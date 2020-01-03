50-year-old Des Moines man suffers from serious injuries after being hit by car

DES MOINES — A 50-year-old male was struck by a moving vehicle near E 33rd Street and E Euclid Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, witnesses say that the man walked into the street west of the E. 33rd Street intersection, outside of a marked area, in an apparent attempt to cross E. Euclid from north to south.

The man was struck by a car driven by a 64-year-old man.

Police say at this time the major contributing factor appears to be failure of a pedestrian to yield to traffic and failure to use a designated crosswalk. Driver impairment and distracted driving have been ruled out.

The man struck by the vehicle is still in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.





