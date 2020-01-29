$5,000 reward offered for information regarding missing Des Moines teenager

DES MOINES — The family of a missing Des Moines 18-year-old is asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Abdullahi “Abdi” Sharif was last seen the evening of Friday, Jan. 17 at Merle Hay Mall, where his family said he worked.

Sharif was dropped off at Target around 1:30 p.m. that afternoon, and he called his mother around 5 p.m. He was seen leaving Target around 5:30 p.m.

$5,000 has been raised as a reward for information to help locate Sharif.

“We want to see Abdullahi grow, we want to see Abdullahi turn 19 next year,” said Ahmed Hashi, Sharif’s uncle.

Des Moines police said that there wasn’t a strong social media pattern to track, and that there wasn’t a lot to indicate that he was “maybe talking to the wrong people, hanging out with the wrong people, going to the wrong websites.”

Through a translator, Sharif’s mother, Fadumo Ahmed, commended police on their hard work on the case so far and desire to see her son come home safely.

Ako Abdul-Samad, a state representative who also runs the community group Creative Visions, pleaded with anyone to come forward with information.

“What you’re doing is helping a family, helping a neighborhood,” Ako Abdul-Samad said. “This young man deserves to be home.”

If you have any information regarding Sharif’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400

Download the We Are Iowa app in the App Store or Google Play Store