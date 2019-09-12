$50k musical playground coming to Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES– The Downtown Des Moines Kiwanis Club is looking for your help to bring a musical playground to Walnut Street School.

You can help by participating in the Kiwanis World Getaway raffle which sends the winner and a guest to dinner anywhere in the world.

The $50,000 project will break ground this fall and is designed to handle tough weather and rough play.

“So it’s mostly percussion instruments. Typically, you might see them at some playgrounds around the metro,” said Conor O’Brien, the Co-Chair of the Kiwanis World Get Away Committee. “Sometimes there’s just maybe one or two instruments, this is going to be kind of a circular format, right outside of the the drop off area, Walnut Street school where kids can play while they’re waiting to be picked up. But it’s also going to be accessible to the public.”

You can purchase your raffle tickets online, by calling 515-282-9084, or visiting locations listed on their website around Des Moines. Tickets are $10 each or purchase packs of 11 for $100.