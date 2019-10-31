5 ON YOUR SIDE: Some families displaced by apartment fire aren’t happy with temporary living situation

DES MOINES — Some of the displaced residents from a fire at a Des Moines apartment complex say the solution offered as a temporary living space isn’t any better.

Residents at the Birchwood Apartments were offered rooms at the Clarkson Woods Apartments just down the street.

“There was no carpet in the apartment he was trying to put us in,” said Denise Laflesche. “There was debris everywhere in the apartment. It was bad.”

Local 5’s Lakyn McGee has the story on what the property owner told her about the conditions of the rooms.