5OYS: Avoid being scammed during home repairs after storms

Many Iowans are dealing with the aftermath of storms this week, and many of them are going to be searching for home repair companies to fix up damaged roofs and basements.

Local 5 On Your Side has some tips for how to avoid getting scammed by a contractor:

Before you search for a contractor, write down the work you want done. Be as thorough as possible, so a contractor is clear about the project and needed materials. Check with your city or county on required inspections and building permits.

