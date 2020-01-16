5OYS: Central Iowa cities issue snow ordinances ahead of another Friday storm

DES MOINES — Local 5 is on your side, as the Des Moines metro is set to receive 3-6″ of snow, with higher amounts in other parts of the state.

Numerous cities are issuing snow ordinances ahead of Friday’s snowstorm. Stay with Local 5 on-air and online through the free We Are Iowa app for the latest updates.

AMES

Due to the amount of snow forecast in the area, the City of Ames Snow Ordinance will go into effect at noon Friday.

GRIMES

Snow Ordinance will go into effect Friday at 9 a.m. through Saturday at 6 p.m.

INDIANOLA

Snow ordinance is in effect beginning Friday at 6 a.m.

City leaders said the snow ordinance will be effect for the duration of the storm and for 48 hours past the end of the storm.