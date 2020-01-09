5OYS: City of Des Moines rolls out tool to track neighborhood improvements

DES MOINES — Tracking the progress of improving neighborhoods in Des Moines has become easier.

Wednesday, city leaders announced the public can track the nearly 240 projects that are part of the “Blitz on Blight” program.

The program is funded as part of the Local Option Sales & Services tax (LOSST).

Courtesy: City of Des Moines

In a release, “The Blitz on Blight” digital program provides an interactive map (example above) of all Des Moines properties that have been declared a public nuisance.

City leaders said there have been 25 “Blitz” demolitions, totaling nearly $690,000, since the program kicked off in 2019.

“In 2020, our goal is to remove 100 abandoned properties or four times the number of last year,” SuAnn Donovan, neighborhood inspecting zoning administrator for the City of Des Moines said. “Thanks to this new digital program, we can now provide the public a firsthand account of what’s happening in their neighborhoods and the progress being made.”

To check out the new interactive “Blitz on Blight” map, click here.