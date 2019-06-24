5OYS: How to avoid a ticket on your flooded car

DES MOINES – Dozens of residents living in the East Village area in downtown Des Moines have been dealing with the headache of flooded cars after Saturday’s rain.

Local 5 On Your Side saw some cars with several tickets on them; they were flooded and waiting to be towed. We asked a city parking attendant what residents can do. She said that if you leave a note on your car and call the city to provide information about your situation, you will avoid a ticket.

Residents with cars in the East Village have been seeing their vehicles assessed and then towed because of major flood damage. Some cars Local 5 saw still have water in the door handles and glove compartments.