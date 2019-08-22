DES MOINES — Iowa overpaid SNAP benefits by $40 million in Fiscal Year 2018 according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The federal government handed down a $1.79 million to Iowa on July 30 because of the state’s high error rate in their SNAP program.

In Fiscal Year 2018, Iowa incorrectly paid SNAP benefits 10.02% of the time according to USDA documents uncovered by Local 5.

Iowa overpaid benefits 8.91% of the time and underpaid benefits 1.11% of the time.

Iowa’s overpayment rate is the fifth highest in the country, behind Maine (9.84%), Delaware (11.95%), Rhode Island (12.31%) and Washington, D.C. (13.69%).

Fiscal Year 2018 SNAP issuance data*

Overpayment Underpayment Net Overpayment Total Issuance Iowa $39.8 million $4.95 million $34.8 million $446 million U.S. $3.38 billion $737 million $2.64 billion $60.4 billion

*According to U.S. Department of Agriculture

Iowa’s overall error rate (10.02%) is the sixth-highest in the country. Iowa’s underpayment rate (1.11%) is the 22nd lowest in the country.

Local 5 previously reported on a letter USDA leaders sent to ex-Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven in 2018, which warned the state of an impending fine if they didn’t improve their system.