DES MOINES — Iowa overpaid SNAP benefits by $40 million in Fiscal Year 2018 according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The federal government handed down a $1.79 million to Iowa on July 30 because of the state’s high error rate in their SNAP program.
In Fiscal Year 2018, Iowa incorrectly paid SNAP benefits 10.02% of the time according to USDA documents uncovered by Local 5.
Iowa overpaid benefits 8.91% of the time and underpaid benefits 1.11% of the time.
Iowa’s overpayment rate is the fifth highest in the country, behind Maine (9.84%), Delaware (11.95%), Rhode Island (12.31%) and Washington, D.C. (13.69%).
Fiscal Year 2018 SNAP issuance data*
|Overpayment
|Underpayment
|Net Overpayment
|Total Issuance
|Iowa
|$39.8 million
|$4.95 million
|$34.8 million
|$446 million
|U.S.
|$3.38 billion
|$737 million
|$2.64 billion
|$60.4 billion
*According to U.S. Department of Agriculture
Iowa’s overall error rate (10.02%) is the sixth-highest in the country. Iowa’s underpayment rate (1.11%) is the 22nd lowest in the country.
Local 5 previously reported on a letter USDA leaders sent to ex-Iowa Department of Human Services Director Jerry Foxhoven in 2018, which warned the state of an impending fine if they didn’t improve their system.