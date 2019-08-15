5OYS: List of casinos registered to accept sports bets

DES MOINES — Iowans will be able to place legal bets on sports at noon Thursday. The state will be the 11th nationwide that will allow this form of gambling.

Local 5 On Your Side took a look at the casinos that are approved for sports betting.

Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs

Catfish Bend in Burlington

Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque

Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood

Grandfalls Casinos & Golf Resort in Larchwood

Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs

Isle Casino and Hotel in Waterloo

Isle of Capri in Bettendorf

Prairie Meadows in Altoona

Rhythm City Casino Resort in Bettendorf

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City

Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton

Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Emmetsburg

Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Jefferson

In the Des Moines metro, the new William Hill sportsbook at Prairie Meadows Casino will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. and first bets will be at noon.