5OYS: List of casinos registered to accept sports bets

Local News

by: , Simon Daniels

Posted: / Updated:
Sports_betting_in_Iowa_one_step_closer_t_0_20190423030815

DES MOINES — Iowans will be able to place legal bets on sports at noon Thursday. The state will be the 11th nationwide that will allow this form of gambling.

Local 5 On Your Side took a look at the casinos that are approved for sports betting.

  • Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs
  • Catfish Bend in Burlington
  • Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque
  • Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood
  • Grandfalls Casinos & Golf Resort in Larchwood
  • Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs
  • Isle Casino and Hotel in Waterloo
  • Isle of Capri in Bettendorf
  • Prairie Meadows in Altoona
  • Rhythm City Casino Resort in Bettendorf
  • Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City
  • Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton
  • Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Emmetsburg
  • Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Jefferson

In the Des Moines metro, the new William Hill sportsbook at Prairie Meadows Casino will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. and first bets will be at noon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story