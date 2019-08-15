5OYS: List of casinos registered to accept sports bets

DES MOINES — Iowans will be able to place legal bets on sports at noon Thursday. The state will be the 11th nationwide that will allow this form of gambling.
Local 5 On Your Side took a look at the casinos that are approved for sports betting.
- Ameristar Casino Council Bluffs
- Catfish Bend in Burlington
- Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque
- Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood
- Grandfalls Casinos & Golf Resort in Larchwood
- Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs
- Isle Casino and Hotel in Waterloo
- Isle of Capri in Bettendorf
- Prairie Meadows in Altoona
- Rhythm City Casino Resort in Bettendorf
- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City
- Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton
- Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Emmetsburg
- Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Jefferson
In the Des Moines metro, the new William Hill sportsbook at Prairie Meadows Casino will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11:30 a.m. and first bets will be at noon.