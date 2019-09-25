5OYS: Monitoring your social media accounts

DES MOINES — When you sit down at your computer or use your phone to post anything on social media, an expert Local 5 spoke to said to always remember, it’s going to follow you.

“When I was 16, the internet was so new. Just thinking about it existing or it affecting your life so far down the road seemed absurd to me,” said Joe Horn, someone who regularly checks his social media accounts.

But it can. Especially if you posted something years ago.

“And I’ve gone through my history and deleted things that I think seemed childish or inappropriate.”

Many of you have spoken out to Local 5 about Carson King’s story.

First good, overwhelmingly good. But overnight, outrage over something so negative tarnishing such a positive story.

“Everything we post online can have long-term or unattended consequences.”

Caroline Jones is the executive director of the Social Media Club in Des Moines.

She explained this is a teachable moment on the power of social media and who can see what you post.

“This example here with Mr. King is a testament of a good example social media whether it’s good or bad like raising over a $1 million for the University of Iowa. But, things can backfire.”

Jones said you should go through your posts every few months and see if they should get deleted.

She also said anything you post on social media is fair game for future employers to look at. Which could be a reason you don’t get a job.

“Think long and hard before you post something. Is it causing harm to yourself or to others, is it factual, is it true, is it kind.”

Remember to think about what you post. Just because you go back to delete it, doesn’t mean someone hasn’t already seen it or taken a screenshot of it.