5OYS: New resources available for survivors of human trafficking and stalking

DES MOINES — January is “Human Trafficking Awareness Month,” and there’s a new effort to bring awareness to this and other issues on social media.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said two videos will run on Facebook and YouTube promoting “Safe at Home” throughout the month.

Pate’s office said “Safe at Home” is an address confidentiality program that provides survivors of sexual abuse, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking with a substitute address to use on all their records

There are approximately 600 participants in Safe at Home enrolled statewide.

The videos are available at this link and this link.