5OYS: Non-profits preparing for Dorian disaster relief

DES MOINES — Non-profit organizations are making plans to help any victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The storm is predicted to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane, as it heads towards Florida and the Bahamas.

Local 5 has reached out to different organizations on how they’re planning their relief efforts, and how you can help:

The American Red Cross is accepting donations to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian here.

The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian here. You can also text STORM to 51555 to get a link to donate to their disaster relief services.

In 2017, Catholic Relief Services helped the victims of Hurricane Maria and Puerto Rico is once again at risk of being severely damaged in Hurricane Dorian. You can donate here.

Heart to Heart International is already preparing a disaster relief team to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. They are accepting donations here.

Dorian is expected to hit Florida by Sunday night.