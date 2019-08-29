5OYS: Non-profits preparing for Dorian disaster relief

DES MOINES — Non-profit organizations are making plans to help any victims of Hurricane Dorian.
The storm is predicted to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane, as it heads towards Florida and the Bahamas.
Local 5 has reached out to different organizations on how they’re planning their relief efforts, and how you can help:
- The American Red Cross is accepting donations to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian here.
- The Salvation Army is accepting donations to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian here. You can also text STORM to 51555 to get a link to donate to their disaster relief services.
- In 2017, Catholic Relief Services helped the victims of Hurricane Maria and Puerto Rico is once again at risk of being severely damaged in Hurricane Dorian. You can donate here.
- Heart to Heart International is already preparing a disaster relief team to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. They are accepting donations here.
Dorian is expected to hit Florida by Sunday night.