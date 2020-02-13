5OYS: Preventing bursting pipes amid frigid temperatures

Local 5 is on your Side with how to protect your pipes.

DES MOINES — With the frigid temperatures, Local 5 is on your Side when it comes to keeping your plumbing fixtures in good working order.

We caught up with a plumbing professional on what you need to do to keep your pipes protected.

“When we know it’s going to get cold out it’s as simple as coming over here, opening up these cabinet doors allow more heat to get underneath the cabinet,” TJ Hodge, Plumbing manager for Schaal Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, said.

“It wouldn’t hurt maybe putting a fan in front of there to direct a little bit more of that heat in there and then obviously turn on the faucet, slow little drip just to make sure it’s hot and cold.”

In addition, be sure you bundle up and avoid extended periods outdoors.