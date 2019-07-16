5OYS: State Board of Education will take up seat belt rule during August meeting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES – By August 1, the State Board of Education could have a new rule regarding seat belts on Iowa public school buses.

According to the ISBE, the proposed rule went through a public comment period as well as a hearing with the Administrative Rules Review Committee earlier this summer. The rules will be up for board adoption at its August 1 meeting. The public is allowed to attend that meeting.

The rule change would require lap-shoulder belts in all new school buses. Right now, a fraction of public school districts requires lap-shoulder belts in their buses. Other states such as California, New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Nevada require seat belts in school buses.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story