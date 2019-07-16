5OYS: State Board of Education will take up seat belt rule during August meeting

DES MOINES – By August 1, the State Board of Education could have a new rule regarding seat belts on Iowa public school buses.

According to the ISBE, the proposed rule went through a public comment period as well as a hearing with the Administrative Rules Review Committee earlier this summer. The rules will be up for board adoption at its August 1 meeting. The public is allowed to attend that meeting.

The rule change would require lap-shoulder belts in all new school buses. Right now, a fraction of public school districts requires lap-shoulder belts in their buses. Other states such as California, New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Nevada require seat belts in school buses.