5OYS: U.S. Census Bureau employees to verify addresses

FILE – This March 23, 2018, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2018 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident as part of the nation’s only test run of the 2020 Census. Legal wrangling has surrounded the U.S. census count for decades, culminating in this year’s fight over adding a citizenship question. (AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith, File)

Ahead of next year’s census, U.S. Census Bureau employees will begin knocking on people’s doors. It’s to ensure they have a complete list of addresses of where people live.

The bureau says these addresses will determine where it will mail instructions and send its next round of workers in 2020 for the headcount.

The Census Bureau says there are ways to help you verify an employee:

The field representative will present an ID badge that includes: Their name, Their photograph A Department of Commerce watermark An expiration date.

A field representative will carry an official bag with the Census Bureau logo or a laptop for conducting the survey.

The field representative will provide you with a letter from the Census Bureau on official letterhead stating why they are visiting your residence.

Field representatives conduct their work between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m., local time.

Upon request, the field representative will provide you with their supervisor’s contact information and/or the phone for the Census Bureau Regional office.

The U.S. Census Bureau says they never ask for:

Your full Social Security number

Money or donations

Anything on behalf of a political party

Your full bank or credit card account numbers

Your mother’s maiden name

If you get a phone call, letter or in-person visitor purporting to be from the Census Bureau, and you want to verify its authenticity, the Census Bureau advises you can look up their name in the Census Bureau Staff Search, or contact the Regional Office.