5OYS: We found out the threshold for schools to cancel classes because of cold weather

With temperatures plummeting below zero for hours, some schools across central Iowa delayed or cancelled classes because of the frigid weather.

But not every district closed for the day, and many Iowans want to know what factors play into district officials canceling for the day. Local 5 On Your Side asked around the districts and gathered information.

West Des Moines

“Our typical gauge is if the wind chill is -30 or below, we will have a two-hour late start,” said West Des Moines School officials. “We also look to see at what time that temperature would rise above that mark. If it doesn’t look like the wind chill would be above -30 to fit within that two-hour window, we may choose to cancel school.”

Des Moines

“Generally, if the NWS issues a warning, whether for wind chill or a winter storm, that will mean we’re looking very closely at a cancellation, early dismissal, or delayed start,” said Phil Roeder with DMPS. “However, there is not a magic number that automatically triggers a decision. It also depends on what the actual conditions are as well as the projected timing of the storm.”

Johnston

“For cold and frigid temperatures, we try our best to make a decision the evening before. If the National Weather Service forecast for 6 a.m. calls for air temperatures of 25 degrees below zero or colder, or if the forecast wind chill is minus 40 or worse, classes and activities may be canceled. If this threshold is not met, we will to continue to monitor conditions and make any needed decisions into the next morning.”

Waukee

The decision is normally made by the superintendent no later than 5:30 a.m. School officials consider a number of factors, including the safety of the students, the safety of staff members, timing of the event, the current state of road conditions, the type and duration of a weather advisory/warning, and consultation with Des Moines and other neighboring school systems.

Ames

“The safety of students, staff, and parents is a priority when making these decisions. We take into consideration travel conditions, as well as students who may have to walk and/or wait for the bus.” Some of those factors include: