5OYS: What are the requirements for daycare providers in Iowa?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DES MOINES - Licensed daycare providers and in-home daycare providers have various requirements to operate in the state of Iowa.

According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, a licensed daycare center must have workers who have a combination of experience and education. There are also certain exit, space, and quiet area requirements for a center.

In-home daycare providers have to meet certain requirements as well. Professional development training is required at a minimum of six hours for each employee. There is also annual monitoring through DHS for the daycare, as well as an inspection visit before the daycare is approved.