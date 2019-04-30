5OYS: What are the requirements for daycare providers in Iowa?
DES MOINES - Licensed daycare providers and in-home daycare providers have various requirements to operate in the state of Iowa.
According to the Iowa Department of Human Services, a licensed daycare center must have workers who have a combination of experience and education. There are also certain exit, space, and quiet area requirements for a center.
In-home daycare providers have to meet certain requirements as well. Professional development training is required at a minimum of six hours for each employee. There is also annual monitoring through DHS for the daycare, as well as an inspection visit before the daycare is approved.
