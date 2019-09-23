5OYS: What authority do DNR officers have?

DES MOINES — Local 5 is On Your Side, investigating a fight that happened Thursday night in the Court Avenue district in Des Moines.

In the video, you can see an Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officer elbowing one woman in the face, yelling for her to let go of the other woman’s hair.

Both women were arrested after the fight.

The whole situation has a lot of people asking questions online about what authority these DNR officers have.

Local 5 Chief Investigative Reporter Rachel Droze asked around and found out that these officers have just as much authority under the law as other state peace officers.

Here’s what Drake Law School Professor Robert Rigg had to say.

“Did the officers through the DNR, did they have the general authority to make an arrest? I think yes. That would be my argument if I were arguing for the state.”

Iowa’s Attorney General’s office agrees.

They told Local 5 DNR officers are fully certified peace officers with the authority to enforce all Iowa laws.

Now another question being asked online is did the officer use excessive force when making this arrest?

Well, Rigg said that is something that’ll have to be investigated.

“Depending on how a judge or a jury would look at this down the road, a claim of excessive force could be made against the officer.”

In the filing, the officer that arrested her said he sprayed Johnson with pepper spray after repeatedly yelling at her to let go of the other woman’s hair.

Both officers involved in Thursday nights incident have been placed on administrative leave.

The DNR’s communications director says they’re working with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the incident.

The two girls arrested by the DNR officers are 27-year-old Latisha Johnson and 19-year-old Kathryn Kesler.

Johnson is charged with interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Kesler was booked in Polk County and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

There haven’t been any court records filed showing she’s been formally charged.

Johnson’s charges weren’t posted until Local 5 called and asked about the case Monday afternoon.

We asked the sheriff’s office about the status of Kesler’s case but are waiting to hear back.