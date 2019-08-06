5OYS: What business owners can do to protect their workplaces in a mass shooting

In the wake of two mass shootings in two days, one in a shopping mall and the other in an entertainment district, employers are wondering how to protect themselves.

Local 5 On Your Side spoke to the Robert Moraca, Vice President of Loss Prevention for the National Retail Federation. He’s got a background in law enforcement, and he said that retailers have been training for these types of events for years.

“…you can have a big retailers, big box, retailers, and such, all have robust programs. And they have the training and they have trainers and loss prevention professionals,” said Moraca. “But if you’re a smaller company just starting out, you don’t have that. The nice thing is the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Administration, both have available for free six and seven-minute videos, and a whole package of how to prepare for an active shooter, how to write a program, …and we put together a retail-specific program. But whatever your business may be, even if it is retail, you can go to that website.”

The best piece advice for retailers, according to Moraca, is to make sure your employees are trained, ensure they understand “Run, Hide, Fight,” and go over these procedures multiple times.