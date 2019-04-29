5OYS: Why didn't animal abuse legislation pass this session? Video

DES MOINES - Legislation that would have increased the penalties on people who abuse animals did not make it to the governor's desk this session.

Local 5 On Your Side has heard from many viewers who are upset lawmakers didn't make progress on this bill. Sen. Brad Zaun (R-Urbandale) is one of the key lawmakers who wanted this bill to move forward.

"I'm extremely disappointed," said Zaun. "I did everything in my power to move that out of the Senate. Unfortunately, there was a difference of opinion in my Republican caucus, and we were not able to get it moved out."

The piece of legislation moved out of the full Iowa House before the session ended. Animal rights advocates aren't happy with what happened at the capitol.

"I want to say there were great successes," said Tom Colvin with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. "All of the people who called and emailed their legislators resulted in the fact that it went through the House unanimously. It went to the Senate. We were actually told that the votes were there to pass it in the Senate, but for reasons unknown to us, the leadership just would not let it go to the floor."

Zaun told Local 5 On Your Side that he has a promise from Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver that an animal cruelty bill will pass next session.