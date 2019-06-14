5th annual Roast and Ride returns this weekend

WEST DES MOINES– Senator Joni Ernst stopped by Good Morning to give us a sneak peek of the 5th annual Roast and Ride happening this weekend to kick off her 2020 reelection campaign.

Saturday, Senator Ernst will be joined by Senator Chuck Grassley, Governor Kim Reynolds and Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

“Well it’s just truly Iowa, it is what we do here, showing some Iowa hospitality,” said Senator Ernst, “You get together, you have the entertainment, but you can talk politics. And Iowa of course, as we build up to the caucuses, it’s what everyone wants to do. So this will be the republicans coming together talking about what we should focus on in the future, and continue the great successes we’ve had over the past many years.”

This annual summertime event starts with an optional motorcycle ride in honor of our veterans and patriots starting at the Big Barn Harley-Davidson in Des Moines. Registration begins at 10 am and program begins at 11.

Senator Ernst and Nikki Haley will then make the 49-mile trek to Boone County for the family friendly Pork Roast. Doors open at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone at 11:30 am.

A $20 ticket will allow you access to participate in either the Ride, or Roast or both. You can purchase those tickets online or day of.